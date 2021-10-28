EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim first in its sector with full net-zero pathway endorsed by SBTi



28.10.2021 / 12:30



Holcim 2050 net-zero targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative



First in its sector with 2030 and 2050 validated net-zero targets cutting across operations and value chain

Holcim sets industry first 2050 net-zero targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), building on its 2030 commitments approved in September 2020. Setting a new milestone for its sector, Holcim's targets cover the company's entire value chain, including both direct and indirect emissions, following the three 'scopes' established by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'The building sector has an essential role to play to accelerate our world's transition to net zero. I am proud to be joining the Science Based Targets initiative today to announce Holcim's net zero pathway to 2050. By setting the first Net-Zero Standard for our industry, we are walking the talk on our commitment to take science-driven action to win the Race to net Zero.' Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the SBTi: 'Companies are currently self-defining net-zero targets without credible and independent assessment of their ambition and integrity. For the first time, the SBTi Net-Zero Standard offers companies robust certification to demonstrate to consumers, investors and regulators that their net-zero targets are reducing emissions at the pace and scale required to keep global warming to 1.5°C. We're now inviting all companies with net-zero targets and ambitions to show stakeholders that their decarbonization pathway is aligned with science. And the rest of the business sector - we call on you to join the Race to Zero.' Holcim is taking a rigorous science-driven approach to build a net-zero future, working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With its new 2050 pathway, the company is the first in its sector with net-zero targets for 2030 and 2050 validated by SBTi, cutting across its entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3). See full details here. On its net-zero journey, Holcim is actively working on all levers to accelerate its sector's transition to net zero. It is making green building possible at scale with the world's first global ranges of green concrete ECOPact and green cement ECOPlanet. It is driving the circular economy to build new from the old, as a world leader in recycling on its way to 100 million tons of recycled materials by 2030. It enables smart design to build more with less, with technologies like 3D printing using 70% less materials with no compromise on performance. It is exploring next-generation technologies for breakthrough impact from digitalization to carbon capture utilization and storage. For more information on Holcim's pathway to net zero, visit https://www.holcim.com/climate-energy. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org @sciencetargets Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

