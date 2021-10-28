EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'The building sector has an essential role to play to accelerate our world's transition to net zero. I am proud to be joining the Science Based Targets initiative today to announce Holcim's net zero pathway to 2050. By setting the first Net-Zero Standard for our industry, we are walking the talk on our commitment to take science-driven action to win the Race to net Zero.'
Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the SBTi: 'Companies are currently self-defining net-zero targets without credible and independent assessment of their ambition and integrity. For the first time, the SBTi Net-Zero Standard offers companies robust certification to demonstrate to consumers, investors and regulators that their net-zero targets are reducing emissions at the pace and scale required to keep global warming to 1.5°C. We're now inviting all companies with net-zero targets and ambitions to show stakeholders that their decarbonization pathway is aligned with science. And the rest of the business sector - we call on you to join the Race to Zero.'
Holcim is taking a rigorous science-driven approach to build a net-zero future, working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With its new 2050 pathway, the company is the first in its sector with net-zero targets for 2030 and 2050 validated by SBTi, cutting across its entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3). See full details here.
On its net-zero journey, Holcim is actively working on all levers to accelerate its sector's transition to net zero. It is making green building possible at scale with the world's first global ranges of green concrete ECOPact and green cement ECOPlanet. It is driving the circular economy to build new from the old, as a world leader in recycling on its way to 100 million tons of recycled materials by 2030. It enables smart design to build more with less, with technologies like 3D printing using 70% less materials with no compromise on performance. It is exploring next-generation technologies for breakthrough impact from digitalization to carbon capture utilization and storage.
For more information on Holcim's pathway to net zero, visit https://www.holcim.com/climate-energy.
About the Science Based Targets initiative
The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org @sciencetargets
