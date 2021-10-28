Elon's Rabbit: Elon's Rabbit: A Revolutionary Cryptocurrency With Strange Bunny Is Ready To Take Crypto Lovers To The Moon

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency industry has recently been seeing a new wave of enthusiasm. The price of several cryptocurrencies including Bunny Park, Pancake Bunny, Little Angry Bunny V2, Rewards Bunny, BunnyRocket, and Rocket Bunny have skyrocketed, some reporting a rise of more than 425%.

Elon's Rabbit sends 3% of every transaction as a reflection to holders of the token in the form of $ERABBIT, the native token of Elon's Rabbit. This way, the Rabbit will serve as a source of consistent passive income where users will keep getting paid just by holding the token in their wallets. Elon's Rabbit taxes 2% of every transaction to maintain the coin's liquidity to keep the liquidity problem away. This tiny tax will help reduce the price volatility problem of the currency, which plagues many cryptos in the market. The aggressive marketing and the ambitious plans indicated in the project's roadmap will be supported by a 5% tax on every transaction. To sum up, Elon's Rabit distributes the total tax of 10% as:

5% towards aggressive marketing and platform's continued development

3% as a reflection to the holders of the coin

2% towards maintaining liquidity

Elon's Rabbit has already been listed on Poocoin, and users can buy it from Pancakeswap, one of the most respected and trusted crypto exchanges in the market.

In the hope of becoming the next big player in the crypto industry, Elon's Rabbit has plans to expand the platform's services to include many other facilities, including an NFT marketplace. Having attracted massive attention from crypto lovers, NFTs are becoming the centre of attention in the industry. With the whole world seeing NFTs as a potential means of doing business more securely and efficiently and many platforms working to provide NFT services, NFTs are soon going to be the favourite tool for investors. The Rabbit's NFT marketplace will be a giant step towards establishing investors' faith in the platform and letting users utilize their holdings in a meaningful and entertaining way, without converting it to a fiat currency, cutting the extra cost that would have incurred in conversion.

The Elon's Rabbit project has been audited by DESSERT FINANCE, one of the most respected and trusted brands in security auditing of crypto and other financial platforms in the market. The platform is being administered by a vast community of enthusiastic crypto lovers and a fantastic team of specialists specializing in meme token hypes with top-notch & effective marketing abilities. With such a good design, aggressive marketing strategy, and good plans, Elon Rabbit will soon be the next 100x coin and gain massive support from crypto lovers.

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice.