Haitong International Securities Group Limited: Haitong International Won ESG Governance and Carbon Neutrality Awards from Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK) has won "Excellence in ESG Governance - Grand Award" and "Carbon Neutral Award - Commendation" from the 2021Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), becoming the first Chinese financial institution to be awarded in these categories.

Haitong International has been issuing its independent ESG reports for five consecutive years. Since 2021, Haitong International also began disclosing its quarterly results voluntarily, with a view to strengthen the communications with the Group's stakeholders, investors and the public. In 2020, Haitong International established its ESG committee under the Group's Executive Committee to incorporate ESG development in the Group's strategy, and became one of the first among Chinese financial institutions in Hong Kong to establish such committee. In the same year, Haitong International issued its "ESG Statement", committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2025, and became the first Chinese financial institution to publicly pledge to achieve carbon neutrality with a specific time target.

Haitong International has been instilling its ESG philosophy in all areas of the Group's business operations. As of 30 September 2021, Haitong International has underwritten 38 green and sustainable bond issuances in 2021, with total underwritten amount exceeding USD 10.9 billion. Both the deal count and total underwritten amount have more than tripled compared to 2020 full year data, implying Haitong International's strengthening leadership in the China offshore green bonds issuance market. On the equity financing front, Haitong International solely sponsored Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited (1965.HK) Hong Kong IPO this year, which is the second-ever green property management IPO in the Hong Kong market. In September, Haitong International Asset Management and UK-based asset manager and ETF provider Tabula Investment Management Limited jointly launched the "Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan HY Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF" on the London Stock Exchange, which is the world's first ESG focused Asia ex Japan high yield corporate USD bond ETF.

Haitong International has also been a keen sponsor of windsurfing sport in Hong Kong since 2017. In September 2021, Haitong International presented a total of HKD 230,000 cash prize to the Hong Kong windsurfing team which competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in recognition of the outstanding performance and sportsmanship demonstrated by the competing windsurfing athletes.

With the stellar performance in driving sustainable finance and implementation of ESG strategies, MSCI Inc., the world's largest index company, has upgraded Haitong International's ESG rating to 'A' in 2021.

Haitong International Securities Group Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK), together with its subsidiaries, is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd ("Haitong Securities", Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK).

To date, Haitong International has well positioned to serve about 200,000 corporate, institutional, as well as retail and high-net worth clients worldwide. Its well-established financial services platform provides corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, institutional clients (key businesses include fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), derivatives, institutional equities) and investments business, and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. The company has been assigned a "Baa2" long-term issuer rating by Moody's and a "BBB" long-term credit rating by Standard and Poor's. Haitong International has a global financial servicing network covering the world's major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai, and Sydney, thereby making it to be a leading global financial institution with international competitiveness, systematic importance and brand influence.

Media Contact

Judith Yu

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Tel: (852) 2213 8570

Email: judith.x.yu@htisec.com

Fion Tsang

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

Tel: (852) 2213 8586

Email: fion.mc.tsang@htisec.com