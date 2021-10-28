PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

Pan African's FY21 results were closely in line with our expectations. Mining profit for the full 12-month period was US$128.0m (cf our estimate of US$132.7m - see Exhibit 2), profit after tax US$74.7m (cf our estimate of US$75.1m) and EPS 3.87c per share (cf our estimate of 3.90c). Most striking, however, was the 28.5% increase in the proposed final dividend to ZAR402.2m, or 1.26671cps at the prevailing forex rate. This was above the company's dividend policy guidelines, but reflected management's increasing confidence in the outlook for its operations. Pan African has also announced a share buyback programme to add to investors' returns.

