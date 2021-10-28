

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $355.77 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $21.90 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $294.69 million or $3.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 366.6% to $585.78 million from $125.53 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $294.69 Mln. vs. $25.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.84 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q3): $585.78 Mln vs. $125.53 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

