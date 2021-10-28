

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.06 billion, or $6.63 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $5.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $8.72 billion from $9.08 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.06 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.63 vs. $5.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.99 -Revenue (Q3): $8.72 Bln vs. $9.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.20 to $25.60 Full year revenue guidance: 36,000 Mln



