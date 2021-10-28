Eventus Systems: Eventus wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution at RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021

Third recognition in past five months for Validus platform in Asia-Pacific region

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that the firm has just won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. The honor marks the firm's third recognition in the past five months highlighting the strength of its Validus platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vince Turcotte, Eventus Sales Director, Asia Pacific, who has helped drive the firm's expansion in the region since joining last November, said: "The APAC region is a significant focus for us as we gain traction here with new clients as well as offer firms across the globe dedicated regional sales and real-time service teams to accommodate demand for our offering. Clients in the region frequently cite our work-saving technology and its ability to fully adapt to their needs, as well as our efficiency in onboarding new clients to the system with a low project lift."

"Many congratulations to Eventus Systems for winning Best Trade Surveillance Solution in our inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000+ senior technology officers and RegTech specialists, who selected Eventus Systems as the clear winner in a very competitive field," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the awards.

Eventus was one of six firms shortlisted in the Best Trade Surveillance Solution category.

The RegTech Insight Awards APAC recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers, seeking to herald and highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry. A-Team Insight editors, as well as an advisory board of industry leaders in compliance and regulatory technology, oversee the awards. A public voting process by members of the financial industry ultimately selected the winning firms. Eventus has previously won two RegTech Insight awards for trade surveillance addressing U.S. regulations.

In September, Eventus won the FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Best New Product - Market Surveillance, and in June, Eventus' Validus platform earned the honor of Best Market Surveillance Tool in the 2021 WatersTechnology Asia Awards. Eventus has now earned 18 global awards and honors since late 2018 for its technology, innovation and client service, including nine recognitions for this year alone. The firm has been named to the global RegTech100 list for three consecutive years.

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

