October 28, 2021 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") has decided today to revise its 2021 outlook. The Company now expects total revenue of $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion, which reflects approximately $120 million in revenue deferral from 2021 to 2022. Additionally, non-billable supply chain and sourced product inflation is estimated at approximately $26 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $45 million for all of 2021. The revised outlook for 2021 includes a $75 million unfavorable impact to 2021 gross margin from year-end revenue deferral and full year inflationary pressures.
For the full-year 2021 the Company's revised outlook is:
1 - With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2021, the Company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
2 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of Company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the Company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
3 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.
For additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Company's press release of October 28, 2021 and its financial statements as published under https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/.
