Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLN8 ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 Ticker-Symbol: DG2 
Tradegate
28.10.21
11:23 Uhr
1,378 Euro
+0,003
+0,19 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3681,42914:35
1,3751,40314:35
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2021 | 13:08
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diversified Energy Company PLC Third Quarter Dividend Announcement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.25 cents per share in respect of 3Q21 for the three month period ended 30 September 2021, a 13% increase over 3Q20 (3.75 cents) and a 6% increase over 2Q21 (4.00 cents).

Key dates related to the 3Q21 dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

3 March 2022

Record Date:

4 March 2022

Payment Date:

28 March 2022

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election Option:

Sterling

Last Date for Currency Election:

7 March 2022

Rusty Hutson Jr, CEO of Diversified, commented:

"We are pleased to announce another dividend increase for our shareholders. Our ability to raise the dividend re-affirms the value accretive nature of our acquisitive growth strategy, as our recent acquisitions of the Indigo, Blackbeard, and Tanos assets are contributing to meaningfully increased production, robust cash margins and strong cash generation. Looking ahead, we expect to generate substantial free cash flow over the coming years as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We remain focused on a balanced allocation of cash encompassing continued dividend growth, debt reduction and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives."

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than 7 March 2022.

The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be fixed and announced approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Diversified Energy Company PLC
Jim Sheehan
+1 205 408 0909
www.div.energy
ir@dgoc.com

Buchanan
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
+44 20 7466 5000
dec@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670042/Diversified-Energy-Company-PLC-Third-Quarter-Dividend-Announcement

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.