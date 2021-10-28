The patent is intended to expand Plurilock's AI-driven technology portfolio, strengthening its competitive moat

New innovations documented in the patent application detail cybersecurity protection for remote work and virtual desktops

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has submitted documentation to finalize a patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that covers enhancements to its continuous authentication solution.

The patent application, titled, "Side-Channel Communication Reconciliation of Biometric Timing Data for User Authentication During Remote Desktop Sessions", documents a new side channel for the Company's continuous authentication solutions that will eliminate timing delays for authenticating user identity for remote work setups. Plurilock's cutting-edge behavioral-biometric technology assesses a user's unique keyboard and pointer movements to generate unordered numeric timing data. This data is then used to invisibly authenticate without adding friction or delays for the end user.

According to patent application documentation, the side channel enables Plurilock to solve for delays that result from working in a virtual desktop infrastructure environment, providing continuous authentication while also protecting devices from cyber attacks that target remote desktop data to steal credentials and user access.

"With the well-documented shift to remote work environments such as virtual desktops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was critical to expand our innovative technology to provide continuous authentication for users without compromising data latency," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This patent is intended to be part of Plurilock's ongoing strategy to strengthen its competitive moat in delivering state-of-the-art identity-centric cybersecurity solutions that can be implemented during remote work sessions for enterprise customers."

Plurilock began the patent process for this innovation in November 2020, as previously announced on January 13, 2021, and has submitted comprehensive documentation on the technology. This documentation will undergo an assessment by the USPTO before the final patent is granted.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101070