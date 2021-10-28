The betting offering for the PGL Major 2021 in Stockholm on Vamosgg.com went live on October 26, 2021 in conjunction with the event

More than 1,300 new user registrations on Vamosgg.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the PGL Major 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden commenced on October 26, 2021 and FansUnite's Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com ("VamosGG") is offering pre-match and in-play wagers for the tournament in Brazil on its betting platform.

On the event's first day, VamosGG experienced a massive surge in site traffic, stemming from the promotion of the betting platform on the Twitch streams and chatbox of VamosGG's partner, Gaules, the top Portuguese-speaking Twitch streamer.1 In the first two days of the Major, VamosGG recorded more than 1,300 new registrants.

As previously announced, FansUnite, in partnership with Gaules, secured the Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for the Brazilian broadcast of this tournament. As a result, the Company will be able to leverage CS:GO's massive fanbase in the country and provide wagering services to Brazilian esports fans, all while gaining brand visibility through advertisements and promotions throughout the event. In addition, VamosGG will be sponsoring the exclusive Brazilian broadcast of the event for the Gaules.tv community.

"The PGL Major in Stockholm is the largest CS:GO tournament of the year and will be hugely popular, especially in Brazil where we have secured Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for the event," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Brazil has a massive population and a large gaming community that is passionate about esports, resulting in lucrative opportunities that we can capitalize on among Brazilian esports bettors through VamosGG. Having over 1,300 new users register on VamosGG in the first two days is an outstanding return on our investment in the event."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

