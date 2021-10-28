

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hershey Co. (HSY):



-Earnings: $444.93 million in Q3 vs. $447.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.14 in Q3 vs. $2.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $434.58 million or $2.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.00 per share -Revenue: $2.36 billion in Q3 vs. $2.22 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.98 to $7.11



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HERSHEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de