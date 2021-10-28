- (PLX AI) - Sagax Q3 rental revenue SEK 788 million vs. estimate SEK 800 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Sagax Q3 Net Income SEK 1,610 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sagax Q3 rental revenue SEK 788 million vs. estimate SEK 800 million.
► Artikel lesen
|13:06
|SAGAX: INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021
|29.09.
|SAGAX INVESTS SEK 437 MILLION THROUGH 7 TRANSACTIONS
|31.08.
|SAGAX: NEW NUMBER OF VOTES
|30.07.
|SAGAX INVESTS SEK 625 MILLION THROUGH FIVE TRANSACTIONS
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAGAX AB
|33,200
|-0,90 %