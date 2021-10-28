DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated released its Third Quarter Financial Results. The full text of this release is available on the company's website at: https://s27.q4cdn.com/808990265/files/doc_financials/2021/q3/PR_21-4030-_Diebold-Nixdorf-Reports-2021-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results.pdf
28.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
