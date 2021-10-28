

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence fell in October, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -11.0 in October from -9.9 in September.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -3.4 in October from -2.6 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale declined to -4.0 in October from -4.3 in September.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to 5.5 in October and the confidence measure in the services sector increased to 12.9.



The economic climate indicator increased to 2.4 in October from 1.6 in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de