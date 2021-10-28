Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Walth Invest - delisting of sub-funds

Last day of trading shares in the sub-funds below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest will be 5 November 2021 due to liquidation. ISIN: DK0060474088 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest SK Invest Far East Equities --------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 5 November 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEIFEE --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 94867 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061143856 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Alm. Brand RentePlus -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 5 November 2021 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIIABR -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1880807 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023071