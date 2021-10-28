

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $223.7 million, or $4.47 per share. This compares with $133.3 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $223.7 Mln. vs. $133.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.47 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



