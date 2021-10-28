Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 
28.10.21
14:03 Uhr
57,19 Euro
-0,56
-0,97 %
Finanzdienstleistungen
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. on STO Structured Products (Record Id 186845)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by BNP
Paribas Issuance B.V. with effect from 2021-10-29. Last day of trading is set
to 2026-10-15. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023078
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
