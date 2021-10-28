Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Synsam AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (213/21)

On request of Synsam AB (publ), company registration number 556946-3358, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from October 29, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Synsam AB
(publ), meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 71,611,720 shares.

Short Name:               SYNSAM         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 150,000,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016829709      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             239244         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary     
------------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29 up and including
November 1, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information see pages 30 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
