Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) (OTC Pink: KGLDF) (FSE: 5LM1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private Placement for proceeds of $700,015.

The Company issued 10,000,213 units at $0.07 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share at $0.07 and one two year warrant exercisable at $0.09. The Company issued a finder's fee comprised of $8,000 and 114,286 warrants exercisable at $0.09 for 2 years. Proceeds of the placement are primarily to fund resource expenditures on its Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio and supplement general working capital. All securities were issued with a 4 month plus one day hold period expiring February 28, 2022. The placement remains subject to regulatory approval.

About King Global Ventures

King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV: KING) holds 100% interest in four highly prospective and previously explored gold exploration projects in the Gander Gold Belt Region of Newfoundland, Canada. King is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott.

Additional information about King Global Ventures Inc. can be viewed at the Company's website at www.kingtsxv.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of King Global Ventures Inc.

Robert Dzisiak

Chief Executive Officer

204-955-4803

ir@kingtsxv.com

www.kingtsxv.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of the financing, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101128