The global brand is working with LP to grow its consumer-focused product offerings.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has teamed up with California-based Lyfe Productives ("LP") as part of the Company's strategy to further develop and add to its THC edible offering.

LP is one of the top-five product development firms in the U.S., from the non-cannabis world, with clients in arts and culture, city planning, entertainment, and education. The firm specializes in connecting brands with specific audiences and is particularly well-known for its ability to build and develop product lines and brands from conception to commercialization.

"Our strategy is a three-legged stool," says Bhang President and CEO, Jamie L. Pearson, "We are focused on winning the California market, expanding into new markets, and developing innovative and excellent products to capture more retail shelf space everywhere we're located. We have solidified Bhang as one of the world's leading cannabis brands, but as favorable legislation continues to roll out across the U.S. and into other countries, we look forward to blazing the trail in new subcategories, just as we have with our award-winning Bhang chocolates."

In addition to product development, LP is also layering additional marketing and communication efforts to Bhang's media mix. "They have their own marketing and social media channels," says Jessica Hooper, Deputy Director at Lyfe Productives. "… but our agency is well-connected with budtenders, review sites, subscription box services and newsletters, allowing clients to skip past the draconian restrictions levied on cannabis companies. Bhang and LP are working together to manage the social buzz, and connect the brand directly to opted-in, highly-interested edibles consumers."

Bhang retained Lyfe Productives to develop a specific set of products in 2021 and will be releasing details around these upcoming product initiatives in the coming months.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

About Lyfe Productives

Lyfe Productives is a product development, social marketing, and education firm focused on creating provocative products, messaging and outreach strategies for campaigns, programs, and brands to empower.

Companies, brands, city governments, and small businesses hire LP to make good ideas they're conceiving happen in real life have a positive impact on society. Its clients include Mars Wrigley (KIND Bars), Kaiser Permanente, the National Fair Housing Alliance, The California Endowment, Comedy Central, The City of Oakland, Alameda County, University of California, Zendaya Coleman/Whalerock, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

