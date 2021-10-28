- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|Kahoot Price Target Cut to NOK 82 from NOK 85 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|Kahoot! ASA - Notice of upcoming Q3 Earnings Webcast on 4 November 2021
|Kahoot! ASA: Kahoot! Group Trading Update - Third Quarter 2021
|Kahoot! ASA: Trading update for the third quarter of 2021 to be published on October 6, 2021
|Kahoot! ASA - New deputy employee representative on the Board of Directors of Kahoot! ASA
