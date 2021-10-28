- (PLX AI) - Bulten Q3 sales SEK 764 million vs. estimate SEK 934 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 4.1%
- • Q3 net income SEK 16 million
- • Q3 orders SEK 830 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.68
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:40
|Bulten Q3 EBIT SEK 31 Million vs. Estimate SEK 49 Million
|13:36
|BULTEN AB: BULTEN'S Q3 REPORT 2021
|21.10.
|Bulten AB (publ):s Nomination Committee for 2022 AGM appointed
|12.10.
|BULTEN AB: Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q3 report 2021
|15.09.
|Bulten Gets SEK 220 Million a Year Contract from EV Manufacturer
|(PLX AI) - Bulten wins major FSP contract for an electric vehicle program.• Order value is approximately SEK 220 million a year at full production• The contract relates to supply of fasteners for an...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BULTEN AB
|8,560
|-1,15 %