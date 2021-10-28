

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



-Earnings: -$2.1 million in Q3 vs. -$101.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.51 per share -Revenue: $958.2 million in Q3 vs. $995.2 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.95 Bln



