Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Receives An Additional 8 Truckload Order From Pacific Gourmet Sauces

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker, Inc. has received a commitment from Pacific Gourmet Sauces, LLC. for eight truckloads for the upcoming new year, two per quarter, with a purchase order for the initial truckload to ship as soon as possible.

The company's original purchase order for their signature Teriyaki Sauce was placed and shipped earlier this month, and has done tremendously well in the marketplace. Developed by celebrity TV Chef Shota Nakajima, the additional purchase order, only a few weeks later, is required to carry them thru the holiday season as sales of the product has shown extremely positive acceptance in the marketplace in such a short period of time.

This amazingly delicious product is available online through their website, www.pacificgourmetsauces.com, and through Amazon.

"We are glad to see the positive response so soon and we look forward to assisting in bringing additional sauces to the marketplace shortly for Pacific Gourmet" stared Robert Eakle Alkame CEO.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

