Inspire Investing: Inspire International ESG ETF [NYSE:WWJD] Beats Benchmark Performance At Two Year Anniversary

Biblically responsible Inspire International ESG ETF [NYSE: WWJD] marks two years of trading on 9/30/21, as it outperforms the S&P International 700 index by 5%.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The biblically responsible Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSE: WWJD) beat the S&P International 700 by 5% on its 2-year anniversary. WWJD's assets under management has increased 48.8% to a total of $106M (as of 9/30/2021), while outperforming its benchmark across all timeframes shown below.

Since its inception on September 30th, 2019 through September 30, 2021, the Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSE: WWJD) delivered annualized returns of 18.89% on market price and 19.14% on the NAV (net asset value), compared to its benchmark S&P International 700 return of 13.64% over the same time period. The complete standardized returns table as of the most recent quarter end is below.

"The performance of WWJD is further proof that Biblically Responsible ESG Investing is a force to be reckoned with," said Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly. "It can no longer be passed off merely as a social objective for conservative Christians, but as a credible financial strategy that is challenging traditional investing philosophies."

PERFORMANCE AS OF MOST RECENT QUARTER END (9/30/21) (Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data from Bloomberg and ETF Logic.) 3M 6 M 1 YR YTD 2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SINCE INCEPTION

(9/30/19-9/30/21) Inspire International ESG ETF - NAV1 -1.28% 6.66% 39.14% 12.62% 19.14% Inspire International ESG ETF - Market Price2 -1.87% 5.55% 37.92% 12.46% 18.89% S&P International 700 TR Index -2.74% 2.92% 25.87% 6.90% 13.64%

Past performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please call 877.658.9473. The S&P International 700 measures the non U.S. component of the global equity market through an index that is designed to be highly liquid and efficient to replicate.

1Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

2Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

About WWJD

With a net expense ratio of 0.80%, the Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSE: WWJD) is a faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance)3 ETF comprised of 185 biblically aligned large cap companies outside of the United States, as measured by Inspire's revolutionary Inspire Impact Score methodology , which measures a company's positive impact on the world. WWJD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and reconstituted annually, requiring constituents to have a minimum $13B market cap or higher and be domiciled outside the US.

For more information on the Inspire International ESG ETF, visit www.inspireetf.com/wwjd .

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" . Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 34% so far this year, bringing total assets to $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2021.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village. Thanks to investors, advisors and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, and improved education facilities. Up next on the list is a fully functional medical clinic, child sponsorships, and Bible distribution. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact .

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com/ to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Media contact:

Daniel Mastrolonardo

Media Relations

(208) 994-0495

inspire@inspireinvesting.com

3Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks including, currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireinvesting.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA.

‍Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

