Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that, consistent with its previously announced October 19, 2021 mining hardware ordered from Pandaminer for $1.2 Million Dollars CAD under an existing strategic vendor relationship with Pandaminer, this full order has now been received in Bluesky's primary mining facility.

The newly received made-to-order GPU mining rigs are expected to be put into full production within the next 15-30 days.

Bluesky will perform its additional technical optimizations to ensure all hardware is mining at optimal levels. Simultaneously, the Corporation will safeguard that machine operating levels are conducive to a balance of performance, profitability, and in-service hardware longevity.

Bluesky estimates that this addition of new hardware will add an additional 49000 MH/s of mining power to our current Ethereum (ETH) focus.

Bluesky also estimates at this time, and strictly based on current market and performance values, that this addition of mining equipment will deliver an additional and approximate $400K CDN of gross revenue per quarter to the respective move forward quarterly periods. Based on current metrics, gross revenue per quarter for all mining active mining assets is expected to increase to approximately $1.6M CDN per quarter after full activation of this additional mining equipment is completed. Once this new equipment is moved into full production and actively mining, the total mining costs per quarter for all active mining assets is expected to amount to approximately $405K CDN per quarter.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We again demonstrate that through real strategic relationships and business experience that we can place a major international order on October 19th and have it on our facility doorstep within nine days!"

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: "The addition of this GPU based mining equipment extends our balanced approach of hardware mining types for diversified positioning for the crypto targets we mine. The timing of this order could not be better as we are now in the final phase of our major expansion of our primary facility and we will have the power and infrastructure to put this new equipment into production fast and put our shareholder and investor dollars to work during a positive trending crypto market!"

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

