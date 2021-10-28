

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $56.95 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $62.21 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.17 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $248.14 million from $209.76 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.17 Mln. vs. $46.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $248.14 Mln vs. $209.76 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,010 - $1,030 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

