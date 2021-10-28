

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank maintained its refi rate at 0.00 percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. Following the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it changed little against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 131.90 against the yen, 1.0658 against the franc, 0.8444 against the pound and 1.1615 against the greenback around 7:47 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de