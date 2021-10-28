- (PLX AI) - Invisio Q3 revenue SEK 142.7 million vs. estimate SEK 179 million.
- • Q3 gross margin 57.7%
- • Q3 EBIT margin -2.4%
- • Q3 EPS SEK -0.06
|14,780
|14,950
|14:27
|14,790
|14,930
|14:27
|14:22
|Cision AB: INVISIO Interim Report January - September 2021: Good order intake of smaller orders - but continued delay in larger ones
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021
CEO comment"During the quarter we have seen a continued good intake of smaller orders, but in terms of larger orders we are still seeing a pandemic-related...
|14:10
|Invisio Q3 EBITDA SEK 8.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 45 Million
|14:06
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim Report January - September 2021: Good order intake of smaller orders - but continued delay in larger ones
|Fr
|INVISIO AB: INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call October 29 at 10:00 CEST
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 29 at 10.00 CEST where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present...
|12.10.
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO announces AI-technology as part of the new V-Series Gen II tactical communications platform at AUSA and Milipol tradeshows
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO's Gen II platform sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection within the defense and public safety markets. The Artificial...
|INVISIO AB
|15,320
