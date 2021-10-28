Cision AB: INVISIO Interim Report January - September 2021: Good order intake of smaller orders - but continued delay in larger ones

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"During the quarter we have seen a continued good intake of smaller orders, but in terms of larger orders we are still seeing a pandemic-related delay. This is mainly due to customers' purchasing processes taking longer than before, difficulties in implementing tests and temporary changes in budget priorities among some customers. However, our assessment is that INVISIO has not lost any orders or procurements. To date during the pandemic, we have not been affected by delivery problems or component shortages, but we are now seeing slightly longer lead times. This may affect our normally fast customer deliveries in the fourth quarter and the beginning of 2022. All in all, however, conditions for strong and sustainable growth continue to be very good," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

July-September 2021

Revenue: SEK 142.7 m (118.7)

(118.7) Gross profit: SEK 82.4 m (59.8)

(59.8) Gross margin: 57.7 % (50.3)

EBITDA: SEK 8.3 m (19.1)

(19.1) EBITDA margin: 5.8 % (16.1)

Operating profit/loss: SEK -3.4 m (16.4)

(16.4) Operating margin: -2.4 % (13.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK -2.8 m (6.2)

(6.2) Earnings per share: SEK -0.06 (0.14)

(0.14) Order intake: SEK 164.9 m (212.1)

(212.1) Order book: SEK 210.4 m (183.1)

January-September 2021

Revenue: SEK 440.8 m (359.2)

(359.2) Gross profit: SEK 254.6 m (206.9)

(206.9) Gross margin: 57.8 % (57.6)

EBITDA: SEK 57.4 m (62.7)

(62.7) EBITDA margin: 13.0 % (17.4)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 23.6 m (55.2)

(55.2) Operating margin: 5.3 % (15.4)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 13.2 m (33.7)

(33.7) Earnings per share: SEK 0.30 (0.76)

(0.76) Order intake: SEK 466.1 m (409.7)

(409.7) Order book: SEK 210.4 m (183.1)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO entered a sales and distribution partnership for the Intercom system with the RIB boat manufacturer Zodiac.

The Intercom system was certified for use in some Black Hawk helicopters.

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO signed a distribution agreement with SkyRunner, manufacturer of ultralight aircraft for professional use.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, October 29, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's Interim Report.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone number for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 618 1206

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4idytzuh

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 28, 2021 14:00 (CEST).



About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

