

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $186 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $156 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.63 to $2.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CMS ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de