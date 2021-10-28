Playgon Games, Inc.: Playgon Surpasses $54 Million In Betting Turnover in October and Onboards Three New Operators

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL / OTCQB:PLGNF/ Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce updated player activity at our live dealer tables through October 27th has surpassed $54 million in player betting turnover which represents a 30x growth multiple compared to all of September and the total number of player wagers during the period surpassed 675,000 which represents a 5x multiple over the month of September.

In addition the Company is pleased to announce that an additional 3 new operators have been on-boarded and are now live offering Playgon's proprietary live dealer (VegasLoungeTM) platform to their players. Live operator count now totals 23 with a further 11 operator commitments in the pipeline at various stages of integration and testing.

"Player visits and wagering activity continues to increase at an exponential rate," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "Our business is performing to plan and we expect to see non-stop growth as we add Operators and get exposure to their customers. The player analytics and metrics we are seeing validate our strategy and our innovative mobile technology. These are the foundational metrics that will transition into strong revenue growth as we move forward."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416)-644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statement also include player wagering activity as a metric to define growth such as player handle or turnover which is defined as the total (gross) amount wagered by players over a period of time. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670062/Playgon-Surpasses-54-Million-In-Betting-Turnover-in-October-and-Onboards-Three-New-Operators