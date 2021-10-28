

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) has agreed to buy Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., a leading alternative credit manager. The purchase price is approximately $4.2 billion, with $3.3 billion payable at closing, approximately 74% in cash and 26% in T. Rowe stock, and up to an additional $900 million in cash upon the achievement of certain business milestones beginning in 2025.



OHA will become T. Rowe Price's private markets platform, and will operate under the leadership of its CEO and current management team.



