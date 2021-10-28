

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) said it delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue increased 30%, or 29% on a currency-neutral basis, for the quarter. Gross dollar volume rose 20% and purchase volume increased 23%, for the quarter.



Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $2.37 compared to $1.60, prior year. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $2.4 billion or $2.44 per share compared to $1.5 billion or $1.51 per share.



Revenue increased to $5.0 billion from $3.8 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $4.95 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Mastercard were up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



