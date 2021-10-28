ModelManagement.com partners with global payments giant Deel to help models get paid on time

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModelManagement.com , the digital marketplace for models, talents, and influencers built on the principles of transparency, trust and safety, has announced a strategic partnership with Deel , the market leader in the global payroll and compliance space. The partnership is geared towards bringing on-time payments to models around the world, marking a significant shift in the fashion industry, enabling models to get paid on their own terms.

Deel enables businesses to hire anyone, anywhere, in a compliant manner. With Deel, hiring and onboarding international employees or contractors takes under 5 minutes, with no local entity required. Businesses can also pay their teams in 120+ currencies with just a click. This month, Deel raised $425 million in Series D funding at a $5.5 billion valuation.

The ModelManagement.com ecosystem is trusted by over 1 million models and influencers worldwide; 50,000 brands including MTV, H&M & Garnier, agencies and photographers; and is home to over 10 million model images.

With over 20+ years experience across the industry spectrum, ModelManagement.com CEO Andreas von Estorff is passionate about leading the digital transformation of the modeling world, while leveraging innovations in Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology to help models and their clients manage their image rights and payments with a greater sense of confidence and clarity.

To date, ModelManagement.com has raised $2 million USD via seed and angel investments, and is set to close its Series A round later this year.

Andreas von Estorff, CEO of ModelManagement.com said: "For too long, models across the entire industry spectrum - from newcomers to seasoned pros - have had to confront the harsh reality of protracted payment delays, and even non-payments pending completion of projects. The partnership between ModelManagement.com and Deel is geared towards addressing this systemic industry pain point, and our teams are firmly aligned on a common mission to expedite payments for new swathes of industry participants."

"On top of ensuring that models get paid on time, this partnership also gives the models the opportunity to get paid in the currency of their choice from USD to Bitcoin, a flexibility that is first in the industry," said Alex Bouaziz, CEO of Deel.

About ModelManagement.com



ModelManagement.com is a digital marketplace for models, talents, and influencers built on the principles of transparency, trust and safety, helping clients around the world source models and talents for their projects. ModelManagement.com is leading the digital transformation of the modelling world, while leveraging innovations in Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology to help models and their clients manage their image rights and payments with absolute confidence and clarity.

To help aspiring models entering the space navigate the inherent industry challenges and risks, the company launched the Model Academy - an online educational course for industry newcomers, led by seasoned models from the ModelManagement.com ecosystem. The company's ' More than Models ' podcast also provides in-depth interviews with models and influencers, charting their career trajectories and providing invaluable advice to prospective talents.

About Deel



Deel is a global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere. Using a tech-enabled self-serve process, businesses can now hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes. With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any business to compliantly create, sign and send localized contracts from a library of templates. Deel automates the process of collecting country-specific documents like tax documents from contractors and employees, to ensure they're correctly set up. The platform also allows companies to pay international contractors and employees in more than 120 currencies with just a few clicks. Learn more about Deel here .

Media Contact:

Lorcan Byrne

ForewordVenture

lorcan@forewordventure.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671857/ModelManagement_Logo.jpg