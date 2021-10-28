The polysilicon manufacturer and solar project developer has finally managed to publish the annual figures for 2020 and appears to be placing a lot of faith in its less-energy-intensive granular silicon product. In the meantime, though, another debt repayment deadline is looming within a fortnight.The rising polysilicon price may be causing headaches for solar developers around the world but it certainly helped out beleaguered manufacturer GCL-Poly, as the firm's long-overdue financials - published on Monday - have indicated. An average selling price of RMB53.2/kg ($8.32) for GCL's conventional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...