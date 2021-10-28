Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or "Corporation"), is pleased to announce is pleased to announce the participation of its CEO, Mike Hilmer, in a virtual webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on November 2nd at 2:00 PM ET, followed by a question-and-answer period. The webinar is in conjunction with Hank Payments listing on the TSX Venture exchange last week under the symbol HANK and is part of Adelaide Capital's new to market webinar series to showcase new Canadian listings.

Please register here if you would like to participate: Hank Payments Webinar Registration Link.

The webinar will also be live streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to access Zoom: Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel.

A replay will be made available after the event on the Adelaide Capital YouTube channel as well.

About Adelaide Capital

Adelaide Capital is a full-service Investor Relations firm that brings to the table a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered IR business model. Adelaide specializes in small and mid-cap companies, with an offering that is enhanced by a truly formidable factor-their personal connection to a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world. For more information please contact Victoria Rutherford at 480-625-5772.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank is a financial technology company. The Hank software platform (the "Hank Platform") acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers, in every state, find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due, and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

