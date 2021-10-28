Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Releases Fully Customizable Rider App to Bring the Grunt Motorcycle Experience to Life

APPLE IOS AND ANDROID DEVICES NOW SERVE AS CUSTOMIZABLE, DIGITAL DASHBOARD FOR VOLCON'S FIRST ELECTRIC OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the Phase I release of its highly anticipated mobile app for Apple iOS and Android devices. Phase I includes a three screen-mode showcasing a customizable riding dashboard, statistical data about the motorcycle, or a detailed terrain map showing elevation changes. Grunt owners may now attach their phones directly to their motorcycle to use the app as the digital dashboard or delve into the other functionalities to enhance their riding experience.

Future Volcon app rollouts are expected to include:

Parental Controls: Geo-fencing for children to ride in that disables the vehicle beyond a certain designated boundary Speed control Spill and crash detection

Volcon Off-Road Community: Discover new places to ride Record and share your experiences Share photos and videos Connect with other Volcon owners

Integrated navigation

Linking of multiple vehicles to one app user interface

Live over-the-air (OTA) software updates

Integration into all forthcoming vehicles, including the Runt, Stag and Beast.

View the Volcon App in Action Here => https://www.volcon.com/app

The Volcon app released today will allow a rider's phone to display a wealth of information including speed, motor RPMs, battery state of charge, current drive mode, and even a compass to keep the adventure headed in the right direction. Connected via Bluetooth to the proprietary onboard Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), the motorcycle pushes live or archived information from the bike to the app. A rider's mobile phone can be easily secured to the Grunt via commonly available aftermarket accessories and can be controlled by a built-in D-Pad (directional thumb-controlled pad) on the Grunt motorcycle. This allows the build-out of entire workflows in the app accessible via just the D-Pad while riding.

There is no additional cost for any of this functionality and the Volcon app is free. The app can be downloaded here:

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/volcon/id1579916557

Android Store:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.volcon.android

Follow Volcon on Instagram here => https://www.instagram.com/volcon.ev

"Buildout of the Volcon app started in early 2021 with a very talented development team, so its launch marks a major milestone on our path to offer a matchless suite of vehicle upgrades and controls to our customers. Having access to vehicle data, coupled with the means to tune vehicle performance as you ride, opens up the opportunity for the owner to customize the performance of their bike in a way they see fit," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Volcon. "The world is increasingly connected, and with that comes the expectation from discerning customers to have an improved experience tailoring their product. The launch of the Volcon app does just that, and serves as our gateway to providing a best in class connected outdoor experience for our customers."

Volcon's proprietary VCU is designed in-house and utilizes leading technologies to ensure that the connectivity between the vehicle and the mobile device is seamlessly integrated and can stand up to Volcon's planned roadmap of upgrades. The goal with the VCU design was also to build technology that wouldn't suffer from the current microchip supply chain shortage, ensuring that this component is less likely to threaten the build timeline for our vehicles.

The Volcon app pairs with any Volcon vehicle in less than five seconds. After pairing the Volcon app to the vehicle, owners can begin to customize their display settings to ensure that they get the most out of their mobile device.

Volcon vehicle roadmap:

GRUNT: Currently shipping to customers globally today

RUNT: Expected to be available in Q1 of 2022

STAG: Expected to be available the second half of 2022

BEAST: Expected to be available in late 2023

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

FOR MEDIA

For more information, contact media@volcon.com

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line including the Grunt, Runt, Stag and Beast visit: www.volcon.com

