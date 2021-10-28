DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 28-Oct-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer

TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Oct 2021 3. New total number of voting rights: 1622914412

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: TVR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 125493 EQS News ID: 1244502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244502&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)