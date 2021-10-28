Anzeige
28.10.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 1 November 2021 in
the ISIN below. 



BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0061026549             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S       
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 28,681,000 shares (DKK 2,868,100.000)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        4,074,000 shares (DKK 407,400,000)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  32,755,000 shares (DKK 3,275,500,000)
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 230.50              
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 100               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIAEJD                
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     156566                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023159
