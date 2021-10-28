

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter preliminary operating earnings before taxes (EBT) was 85 million euros, compared to 88 million euros in the prior year.



For the entire fiscal year 2020/21, the Group now expects overall excellent operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of 353 million euros, compared to 221 million euros in the previous year. The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of 270 million euros - 330 million euros operating EBT for the fiscal year.



IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2020/21 are 826 million euros according to preliminary figures compared to 367 million euros in the prior year.



The final figures for fiscal year 2020/21 will be released on December 3, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

