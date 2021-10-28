

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Bobo's recalled one lot of Bobo's 4-pack Almond Butter Protein Bars for potentially containing undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck.



The company warned that the consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to peanuts could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



The Boulder, Colorado-based company said it has received a consumer notification about an allergic reaction and this has been the only consumer notification to date due to the consumption of the recalled product.



The recall involves 2.2-oz Almond Butter Protein Bars sold in a 4-pack, which can be identified by the lot code 1H18403L found on a stamp on the back of the bar with Best By date of 5/15/2022. The company noted that no other product with this best buy date was impacted.



The recalled Almond Butter Protein Bars were distributed through select Target stores across the U.S.



Bobo's urged consumers who have purchased the affected lot to return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. They should also not consume it and discard the affected product in a secure place.



In March also Bobo's had recalled one lot of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars for containing undeclared peanuts.



