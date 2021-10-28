DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28-Oct-2021 / 16:14 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.15 EUR 876163.70 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.1500 EUR 876163.7000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

