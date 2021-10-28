Joint solution aims to significantly reduce costs, and eliminate duplicated delivery and security efforts, as migrations to new video distribution technologies progress

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, and WISI, a world leader in edge video delivery solutions, today announced that Verimatrix video protection technologies are set to be deployed within the new WISI Professional ABR Receiver that enables video operators to connect multiscreen PayTV offerings to the edge while still maintaining existing infrastructure at hospitality sites.

Designed to allow video operators that service the world's major hospitality organizations to avoid costly upgrades, WISI's Professional ABR (Adaptive Bitrate Streaming) Receiver, along with Verimatrix's protection technologies, eliminate the need for new set-top boxes or TVs.

"By providing operators with a simple path toward migrating to ABR services while still supporting Linear TV deployments at the edge, this WISI-Verimatrix solution stands as a notable example of how close industry collaboration can translate into major cost savings for countless organizations," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We're pleased to work with WISI, a nearly 100-year old innovator, to streamline video distribution efforts and extend the life of current equipment at hospitality venues both large and small."

The new Professional ABR Receiver is aimed at providing efficiency for hospitality sites and bulk accounts, such as hospitals, hotels, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), nursing homes, and prisons many of which are not ready to use ABR technologies. The ABR Receiver is scheduled for beta trials toward the end of this quarter with general availability set for Q1 2022.

"The operator's cost savings in consolidating to ABR-based TV distribution are enormous. ABR Receivers placed at the edge of the network is the missing piece of the puzzle," said Robert Bell, Chief Executive Officer at WISI America. "We are proud of our strong partnership with Verimatrix to help bring this solution to market."

WISI and Verimatrix previously collaborated on Verimatrix bulk decryption for linear services within WISI's Tangram Video Platform.

WISI's ABR Receiver with Verimatrix bulk decryption will be available as part of the Inca IP Video Platform. The Inca platform effortlessly bridges the gap between legacy equipment and new video technologies for both linear and ABR video applications and can replace racks of legacy headend equipment with one sophisticated platform.

About WISI

Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit www.wisi.tv.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

