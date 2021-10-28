- (PLX AI) - Salzgitter 9-month pretax profit EUR 604.5 million vs. estimate EUR 489 million.
- • 9-month revenue EUR 7,000 million vs. estimate EUR 7,110 million
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million (unchanged)
- • Salzgitter 2021 guidance sales more than € 9 billion (unchanged)
- • All segments lifted their results in comparison with the previous quarter
- • The main drivers were once again the Strip Steel and Trading business units
SALZGITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de