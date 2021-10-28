Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
WKN: 620200 ISIN: DE0006202005 Ticker-Symbol: SZG 
Xetra
28.10.21
17:35 Uhr
31,640 Euro
+0,800
+2,59 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.