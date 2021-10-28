- (PLX AI) - Gecina gross rental income of €461.8m at end-September, stable like-for-like.
- • Gecina Improvement in performance expected for 2022 and 2023
- • Gecina 2021 recurrent net income still expected to be €5.3 per share
- • Occupancy rates currently normalizing and indexation expected to normalize, with the benefits to be gradually seen in 2022 and 2023
- • Still significant reversion potential that is continuing to be secured in Paris, company says
- • 17 buildings to be delivered from 2021 to 2024
- • Additional IFRS rental potential of around €120m to €130m for the committed pipeline and the controlled and certain pipeline
- • Group's recurrent net income per share will be trending up over the coming years, company says
GECINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de