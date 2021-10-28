Middelfart selected as the 2022 European Destination of Excellence

The European Commission has announced the 2022 European Destination of Excellence for their excellence and pioneering work as a sustainable tourism destination

BRUSSELS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middelfart been selected as the winner of the 2022 European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)competition, following a European Jury meeting in Brussels on 26 October 2021. The winner will receive the official award at the Award Ceremony during the European Tourism Forum gala dinner on 16 November 2021, an event co-organised by the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU together with the European Commission.

In total, 43 destinations competed, out of which 3 shortlisted destinations were invited to present their candidatures in front of the European Jury. Middelfart impressed the European Jury not only with their remarkable achievements in sustainable tourism, but also with the outstanding programmes of activities they intend to implement during 2022, as well as their notable capacity to act as a role model for other destinations.

The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by the European Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinations that have in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of promoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which brings value to the economy, the planet and the people.

Middelfart will be positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer committed to the European Green Deal objectives and will receive expert communication and branding support at the EU level throughout 2022.

For all the latest news visit the European Destinations of Excellence website.

Contact

European Destinations of Excellence Secretariat:

Antigoni Avgeropoulou, info@edensecretariat.eu, +49 (0) 30 70 01 86 390

Notes to Editors