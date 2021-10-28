

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An American Airlines (AAL) flight from New York to Orange County, California, was diverted to Denver on Wednesday after a passenger allegedly attacked a female flight attendant. While condemning the attack, the airline CEO said, 'It was one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed.'



While certain witnesses to the attack claimed that it took place over the issue of wearing a mask, American Airlines clarified that it was not the case.



In a statement, the company said, 'Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport, in Santa Ana, was diverted to Denver due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate, where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger.'



The attacked attendant was shifted to a local hospital and according to reports, is suffering from broken bones to the face. The Federal Aviation Administration said that it would investigate the case.



According to witnesses, the incident took place about halfway during the flight, when it was over Ohio. The passenger was seated in the first or business class. No other injuries were reported. The Denver FBI, which is investigating the case, has not yet released the name of the suspect.



Incidents of passengers assaulting airline crew has been on the rise since travel restarted after lifting of Covid restrictions.



In 2021 alone, the Federal Airline Authority has received around 5,000 complaints of alleged assault and in 215 cases, the offenders are charged under federal rules and will be arrested.



