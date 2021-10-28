USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

3Q 2021 earnings per diluted share of $0.54 versus 3Q 2020 earnings per diluted share of $0.26

3Q 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share (a) of $0.57 versus 3Q 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share (a) of $0.29

3Q 2021 consolidated operating revenue increased 27.7% to a quarterly record of $181.0 million from $141.8 million in 3Q 2020

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter"), consolidated operating revenue was $181.0 million compared to $141.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the "2020 Quarter"). Base revenue(a) for the 2021 Quarter, which excludes fuel surcharge revenue, was $163.2 million compared to $131.5 million for the 2020 Quarter. The Company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the 2021 Quarter and adjusted net income(a) of $5.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share and adjusted net income(a) of $2.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the 2020 Quarter. The Company's consolidated operating ratio was 95.7%, compared to 96.9% for the 2020 Quarter.

President and CEO James Reed commented, "We continue to transform the culture of our Company and in doing so we have delivered five straight quarters of record quarterly adjusted earnings per share. Our team set a second consecutive quarterly operating revenue record at $181.0 million and posted a 140 basis point improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a) year over year.

For the third quarter, the combined effect of the market dynamics and our execution saw our Trucking segment adjusted operating ratio(a) improve 50 basis points year over year to 95.3%. USAT Logistics load volume increased 14.4% with operating revenue up 56.7% year over year and adjusted operating ratio(a) improved by 250 basis points year over year to 95.5%. We are proud of our progress and especially of our people who continue to improve results day after day."

Trucking: For the 2021 Quarter, Trucking operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) increased $15.8 million, or 16.2%, to $113.2 million compared to the 2020 Quarter. Trucking operating income of $4.5 million for the 2021 Quarter reflected an operating ratio of 96.1% compared to operating income of $3.5 million and an operating ratio of 96.5% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $1.0 million year over year in operating income and a 40 basis point improvement in operating ratio. Trucking adjusted operating income(a) was $4.8 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 95.3%, compared to adjusted operating income(a) of $3.8 million and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 95.8% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $1.0 million year over year in adjusted operating income(a) and a 50 basis point improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a).

Trucking operations delivered the following results for the 2021 Quarter compared to the 2020 Quarter:

Base revenue per available tractor per week increased $689, or 19.9%, primarily due to an increase in base revenue per loaded mile.

Base revenue per loaded mile increased $0.504, or 22.0% as a result of increased spot and contract pricing driven by market pressures.

Deadhead percentage improved 80 basis points, but deteriorated 40 basis points compared to the sequential quarter.

Loaded miles per available tractor per week decreased 26 miles, or 1.7%.

Average number of seated tractors was 1,750, which represented a decrease of 4.2% when compared to an average of 1,827 in the 2020 Quarter. Average unseated tractor percentage was 5.8%, an improvement from 7.2% for the 2020 Quarter and 7.0% for the sequential quarter.

USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) was $81.6 million for the 2021 Quarter, an increase of $29.5 million, or 56.7% compared to the 2020 Quarter. Both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) were $3.4 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an operating ratio of 95.8% and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 95.5%, compared to operating income and adjusted operating income(a) of $1.0 million and an operating ratio of 98.1% and adjusted operating ratio(a) of 98.0% for the 2020 Quarter. This change represented an increase of $2.4 million year over year in both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) and an improvement of 230 basis points in operating ratio and 250 basis points in adjusted operating ratio(a) compared to the 2020 Quarter.

USAT Logistics operations delivered the following results during the 2021 Quarter:

Gross margin dollars increased 61.4% to $9.5 million compared to the 2020 Quarter, and decreased 2.5%, or $0.2 million, sequentially.

Gross margin percentage improved 30 basis points to 11.6% when compared to 11.3% for the 2020 Quarter, and deteriorated by 80 basis points sequentially from 12.4%.

Revenue per load increased 37.0%, or $599 per load compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 4.6%, or $97 per load, sequentially.

Load count increased by 4,638 loads, or 14.4% compared to the 2020 Quarter, and decreased 338 loads, or 0.9%, sequentially.

Segment Results

The following table includes key operating results and statistics by reportable segment:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended

September 30, September 30, June 30, Trucking: 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 113,200 $ 97,383 $ 321,663 $ 280,005 $ 105,361 Operating income (1) (in thousands) $ 4,459 $ 3,453 $ 11,037 $ 2,941 $ 3,057 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 4,782 $ 3,799 $ 12,036 $ 4,276 $ 3,380 Operating ratio (3) 96.1 % 96.5 % 96.6 % 98.9 % 97.1 % Adjusted operating ratio (4) 95.3 % 95.8 % 95.8 % 98.3 % 96.4 % Total miles (5) (in thousands) 41,034 44,686 125,882 136,366 42,700 Deadhead percentage (6) 11.6 % 12.4 % 11.5 % 12.9 % 11.2 % Base revenue per loaded mile $ 2.792 $ 2.288 $ 2.578 $ 2.129 $ 2.461 Average number of seated tractors 1,750 1,827 1,773 1,884 1,787 Average number of available tractors (7) 1,857 1,969 1,891 2,005 1,922 Average number of in-service tractors (8) 1,891 1,991 1,922 2,026 1,949 Loaded miles per available tractor per week 1,486 1,512 1,511 1,513 1,518 Base revenue per available tractor per week $ 4,149 $ 3,460 $ 3,896 $ 3,221 $ 3,735 Average loaded miles per trip 497 507 509 501 509

USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 81,578 $ 52,059 $ 228,708 $ 126,623 $ 78,749 Operating income (1) (in thousands) $ 3,412 $ 981 $ 9,809 $ 181 $ 3,872 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 3,412 $ 984 $ 9,811 $ 188 $ 3,872 Gross margin (9) (in thousands) $ 9,490 $ 5,880 $ 27,447 $ 14,561 $ 9,733 Gross margin percentage (10) 11.6 % 11.3 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 12.4 % Load count (in thousands) 36.8 32.1 106.9 92.7 37.1

Operating income is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Adjusted operating income(a) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations), net of fuel surcharge revenue. Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Adjusted operating ratio(a) is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Total miles include both loaded and empty miles. Deadhead percentage is calculated by dividing empty miles by total miles. Available tractors are a) all Company tractors that are available to be dispatched, including available unseated tractors, and b) all tractors in the independent contractor fleet. In-service tractors include all of the tractors in the Company fleet (Company-operated tractors) and all the tractors in the independent contractor fleet. Gross margin is calculated by deducting USAT Logistics purchased transportation expense from USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Gross margin percentage is calculated as USAT Logistics gross margin divided by USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, total debt and finance lease liabilities was $129.1 million, total debt and finance lease liabilities, net of cash (excluding restricted cash) ("Net Debt")(a) was $128.9 million and total stockholders' equity was $98.6 million. Net Debt(a) to Adjusted EBITDA(a) for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was 1.8x, and the Company had $96.3 million available to borrow under its Credit Facility as of September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information

(a) About Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our GAAP results, this press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the SEC. The terms "Base Revenue", "Net Debt", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted operating ratio", "Adjusted operating income", "Adjusted net income (loss)", and "Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share", as we define them, are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Base Revenue as operating revenue less fuel surcharge revenue and intercompany eliminations. The Company defines Net Debt as total debt, including insurance premium financing and financing lease liabilities, net of cash. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, provision for income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-cash equity compensation and severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits. Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted operating income is calculated by deducting operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments and amortization of acquisition related intangibles plus or minus the income tax effect of such adjustments using a statutory tax rate. Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding during the period. The per-share impact of each item is determined by dividing it by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. These financial measures supplement our GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business. We believe that using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because they remove the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management and the board of directors focus on Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share as key measures of our performance and liquidity, each of which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and further discussed below. We believe our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other users because it provides them the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as total revenue, total debt, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating ratio, net income, diluted earnings (loss) per share, or other measures prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define or calculate these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Financial information in this press release is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. As such, this information remains subject to the completion of our quarterly review procedures, and the filing of the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which could result in changes, some of which could be material, to the preliminary information provided in this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "seeks," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "hopes," "plans," "goals," "intends," "may," "might," "likely," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "predict," "continue," "strategy," "future" and terms or phrases of similar substance. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there are other risks, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Company in its press releases, Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References to the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and words of similar expression refer to USA Truck Inc. and its subsidiaries.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach for our customers' supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

Zachary King, SVP & CFO

(479) 471-2694

zachary.king@usa-truck.com

Michael Stephens, Investor Relations

(479) 471-2610

michael.stephens@usa-truck.com



USA TRUCK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating revenue $ 180,997 $ 141,786 $ 509,533 $ 392,296

Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 40,294 34,916 113,337 104,397 Fuel and fuel taxes 12,740 9,734 36,598 29,679 Depreciation and amortization 8,807 9,896 27,540 29,941 Insurance and claims 5,542 5,388 16,532 15,254 Equipment rent 1,900 1,895 5,897 5,625 Operations and maintenance 8,849 9,894 24,698 28,294 Purchased transportation 88,895 59,617 245,936 156,707 Operating taxes and licenses 1,082 1,167 3,677 3,675 Communications and utilities 709 867 2,309 2,586 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (105) 398 (422) 420 Asset impairments - - - 588 Other 4,413 3,580 12,585 12,008 Total operating expenses $ 173,126 $ 137,352 $ 488,687 $ 389,174 Operating income 7,871 4,434 20,846 3,122

Other expenses: Interest expense, net 992 1,416 3,031 4,335 Other, net 128 57 238 167 Total other expenses, net 1,120 1,473 3,269 4,502 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,751 2,961 17,577 (1,380) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,938 666 4,974 (193)

Consolidated net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,813 $ 2,295 $ 12,603 $ (1,187)

Net earnings (loss) per share: Average shares outstanding (basic) 8,795 8,807 8,816 8,762 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55 $ 0.26 $ 1.43 $ (0.14)

Average shares outstanding (diluted) 8,930 8,955 8,961 8,762 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.54 $ 0.26 $ 1.41 $ (0.14)

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



Three Months Ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020

(in thousands) Net income $ 4,813 $ 4,193 $ 3,597 $ 5,933 Add: Depreciation and amortization 8,807 9,163 9,570 11,418 Interest expense, net 992 1,014 1,025 1,270 Income tax expense 1,938 1,673 1,363 2,402 EBITDA 16,550 16,043 15,555 21,023 Add: Non-cash equity compensation 561 577 168 565 Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - - 34 50 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,111 $ 16,620 $ 15,757 $ 21,638

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

(in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 4,813 $ 2,295 $ 12,603 $ (1,187) Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - 9 34 185 Asset impairment - land - - - 137 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 323 340 967 1,020 Income tax effect of adjustments (82) (89) (255) (342) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,054 $ 2,555 $ 13,349 $ (187)

ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.54 $ 0.26 $ 1.41 (0.14) Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - 0.00 0.00 0.02 Asset impairment - land - - - 0.02 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.12 Income tax effect of adjustments (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.04) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 1.49 $ (0.02)

NET DEBT RECONCILIATION



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

(in thousands) Total current debt and financing lease liabilities $ 13,953 $ 18,446 Long-term debt, less current maturities 68,110 81,352 Financing leases, less current maturities 47,024 54,482 Total Debt 129,087 154,280 Less: Cash, excluding restricted cash (218) (82) Net Debt $ 128,869 $ 154,198



ADJUSTED OPERATING RATIO RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020

(in thousands) Operating revenue $ 180,997 $ 141,786 $ 509,533 $ 392,296 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (17,758) (10,249) (49,072) (34,794) Base revenue $ 163,239 $ 131,537 $ 460,461 $ 357,502 Operating expense $ 173,126 $ 137,352 $ 488,687 $ 389,174 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - (9) (34) (185) Asset impairment - land - - - (137) Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (323) (340) (967) (1,020) Fuel surcharge revenue (17,758) (10,249) (49,072) (34,794) Adjusted operating expense $ 155,045 $ 126,754 $ 438,614 $ 353,038 Operating income $ 7,871 $ 4,434 $ 20,846 $ 3,122 Adjusted operating income $ 8,194 $ 4,783 $ 21,847 $ 4,464 Operating ratio 95.7 % 96.9 % 95.9 % 99.2 % Adjusted operating ratio 95.0 % 96.4 % 95.3 % 98.8 %



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, Trucking Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020

(in thousands) Operating revenue $ 113,096 $ 96,732 $ 320,974 $ 277,652 Intersegment activity 104 651 689 2,353 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 113,200 97,383 321,663 280,005 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (11,945) (7,847) (34,302) (27,218) Base revenue $ 101,255 $ 89,536 $ 287,361 $ 252,787 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 108,741 $ 93,930 $ 310,626 $ 277,064 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - (6) (32) (178) Asset impairment - land - - - (137) Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (323) (340) (967) (1,020) Fuel surcharge revenue (11,945) (7,847) (34,302) (27,218) Adjusted operating expense $ 96,473 $ 85,737 $ 275,325 $ 248,511 Operating income $ 4,459 $ 3,453 $ 11,037 $ 2,941 Adjusted operating income $ 4,782 $ 3,799 $ 12,036 $ 4,276 Operating ratio 96.1 % 96.5 % 96.6 % 98.9 % Adjusted operating ratio 95.3 % 95.8 % 95.8 % 98.3 %



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, USAT Logistics Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 67,901 $ 45,054 $ 188,559 $ 114,644 Intersegment activity 13,677 7,005 40,149 11,979 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 81,578 52,059 228,708 126,623 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (5,829) (2,565) (15,694) (8,260) Base revenue $ 75,749 $ 49,494 $ 213,014 $ 118,363 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 78,166 $ 51,078 $ 218,899 $ 126,442 Adjusted for: Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits - (3) (2) (7) Fuel surcharge revenue (5,829) (2,565) (15,694) (8,260) Adjusted operating expense $ 72,337 $ 48,510 $ 203,203 $ 118,175 Operating income $ 3,412 $ 981 $ 9,809 $ 181 Adjusted operating income $ 3,412 $ 984 $ 9,811 $ 188 Operating ratio 95.8 % 98.1 % 95.7 % 99.9 % Adjusted operating ratio 95.5 % 98.0 % 95.4 % 99.8 %

USA TRUCK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Assets September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets: (in thousands, except share data) Cash and restricted cash (restricted cash of $153 and $243, respectively) $ 371 $ 325 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $395 and $617, respectively 84,994 63,984 Other receivables 4,669 2,873 Inventories 1,399 975 Assets held for sale - 2,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,844 8,749 Total current assets 96,277 79,541 Property and equipment: Land and structures 34,205 33,488 Revenue equipment 304,408 305,509 Service, office and other equipment 30,929 30,331 Property and equipment, at cost 369,542 369,328 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (168,261) (150,173) Property and equipment, net 201,281 219,155 Operating leases - right of use assets 24,523 28,154 Goodwill 5,231 5,231 Other intangibles, net 14,137 15,105 Other assets 2,941 3,046 Total assets $ 344,390 $ 350,232 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,723 $ 27,045 Current portion of insurance and claims accruals 9,243 9,846 Accrued expenses 15,899 10,798 Current finance lease obligations 12,190 11,655 Current operating lease obligations 6,977 6,838 Long-term debt, current maturities 1,763 6,791 Total current liabilities 82,795 72,973 Other long-term liabilities 2,805 4,817 Long-term debt, less current maturities 68,110 81,352 Long-term finance lease obligations 47,024 54,482 Long-term operating lease obligations 17,972 21,690 Deferred income taxes 19,079 23,414 Insurance and claims accruals, less current portion 8,003 6,803 Total liabilities 245,788 265,531 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; issued 12,254,116 shares, and 12,037,966 shares, respectively 123 120 Additional paid-in capital 63,082 60,692 Retained earnings 91,118 78,515 Less treasury stock, at cost (3,366,826 shares, and 3,293,223 shares, respectively) (55,721) (54,626) Total stockholders' equity 98,602 84,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 344,390 $ 350,232

